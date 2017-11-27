Ludhiana fire tragedy: Will wait and watch if son’s sacrifice brings change in force, says missing fireman’s father

Father of fireman Manpreet, Malkit Singh, in Ludhiana. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh Father of fireman Manpreet, Malkit Singh, in Ludhiana. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

Malkit Singh fought back tears as the investigating officer read out a statement about his missing son, Manpreet Singh, 25. As the policeman said the words “the remains of Manpreet were not recovered from a building after massive fire and thus he be declared dead”, a shattered Malkit broke down.

Sitting in front of the officer, he signed the copy of the statement next with shivering hands and said, “My son is a martyr. Now, I will never cry again after this. Enough crying, my son is a martyr.” Manpreet Singh, 25, a contractual firefighter earning Rs 9,400 a month, is survived by an aged father, mother and an elder sister.

“I never asked or forced him to join the fire department. He did it on his own as he was passionate about it. He was injured in a separate fire incident six months back. I asked him to leave this job, but he said one should not fear such small injuries. His mother cannot move without a walker, but still she sits on a stool and cooks food for him. What will I tell her now,” said Malkit.

He added: “My son gave up his life trying to save others. Let’s see if he is actually treated like a martyr or not. He has gone without seeing anything in life. He was just 25. Now it remains to be seen if this martyrdom of firefighters, not only my son but all nine, brings any change in this department or not. For how long they will continue swallowing fire like machines without any safety measures,” he said.

The father recalled that on Monday, he got an extra chapatis packed, but left home without eating. “He said he will eat with friends at office. He told his mother to pack some extra food for friends. What pains me the most is that I wasn’t even able to perform his last rites,” said the crying father.

Prakash Singh, 64, father of missing fireman Sukhdev Singh, also broke down after signing the police statement declaring him dead.

“On Monday, he said he will drop his two daughters to school. I only told him to go for duty as he was getting late. I never knew he will never meet his daughters again. I wish he would have been late for duty that day,” said Prakash Singh.

Uncle and father of fireman Sukhdev speaks to officials Uncle and father of fireman Sukhdev speaks to officials

Sukhdev has left behind his parents, wife and three daughters aged eight, six and a month old. “He was too happy when his third daughter was born a month back. His wife is still sending him the photos of the newborn on his WhatsApp. We have just told her that Sukhdev is injured and doctors are not allowing anyone to meet him,” said the father adding that he had joined fire department in hope of getting a regularised government job. “He was hopeful that soon his contractual job will get regularised and he will be a permanent government employee,” he said.

Family of Manohar Lal, leading fireman who is also ‘missing’ was not in condition to speak. They also did not come to the site. At his residence, his 17-year old son, Navan, said, “We have nothing left to say.” But his daughter Tamanna (21) still believes that her father is alive. “They have not checked properly. He is alive,” she said.

Demand for memorial

Meanwhile, the families on Sunday demanded that a memorial be set up at the site in the memory of firefighters. “We have not even received their bodies which means they have been buried here. This is the least we are asking for. We want a memorial to be constructed here,” said the fathers of Sukhdev and Manpreet.

Gurdeep Neetu, former area councillor assured them that he will discuss the proposal with land owners.

“Land is still owned by Inderjit Gola who is in police custody. We will talk to his family to spare some space for memorial. Or else we will get it constructed nearby with consent of area residents,” said Neetu.

He added that soon a prayer meeting (akhand path) will also be organised in the area in the memory of firefighters and their families will be invited too.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App