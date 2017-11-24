Ludhiana fire tragedy: 4 days on, rescue team continues search for three missing firemen

NDRF team (above) during rescue operation at the site Thursday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) NDRF team (above) during rescue operation at the site Thursday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Four days after the fire tragedy in Ludhiana, there was still no clue of the three missing firemen — Manohar Lal, Manpreet Singh and Sukhdev Singh, who were trapped inside as the building collapsed.

The rescue teams had last recovered the severed body of sub-fire officer Rajinder Sharma from the debris on Tuesday. Since then, no body has been recovered in the past 48 hours. Families of three firemen haven’t lost all hope. They have been present at the disaster site all four days, hoping for a last minute miracle.

Fireman Manohar Lal’s family, who was leading his staff in Ludhiana MC, said Thursday that they will not leave the site till he is found. His daughter, Tamanna, said that her “father is alive” and the “rescue teams should work faster to reach out to him”.

“He is alive. He is completely alright. People here told us that on Monday, when the fire broke out, he entered the building from the backside. We are sure that he is still alive, hiding in a safe corner. Rescue teams should remove the debris faster and reach out to him,” she said, as her brother, Navan, broke down. The rescue teams on the insistence of Manohar’s daughter Tamanna also entered the debris from backside Thursday but found nothing except smoldering construction material, iron rods and other remains.

“We checked everywhere but there is no sign of any human body even at the backside,” said JS Sekhon, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation superintendant. Meanwhile, Parkash Singh, father of Sukhdev Singh, who was in his 30s, said that he wouldn’t leave the disaster site till his son’s mortal remains were handed over to him. “Why should I leave? I have not lost hope. My son is here and he will be found. Even if he is dead, I want his body,” he said.

Assistant divisional fire officer Bhupinder Singh said Thursday that rescue work had been escalated Thursday and 70 per cent debris had already been cleared from the site. “We are not leaving hope but 70 per cent debris has been cleared. We cannot say anything till we reach the extreme end of the building,” he said.

“There is not much hope due to very high temperature inside the debris. It is still smouldering after four days of the incident,” said another MC official. “We will not give up hope till the very end. But, even the iron rods inside the debris have melted. So, how can human bodies survive for four days in such heat? Of the thirteen bodies recovered, most of them had their arms pointing upwards or were tilted. That indicates that they did not even get time to run out and save themselves,” the official added.

Factory owner sent to one-day police remand

A local Ludhiana court Thursday sent the factory owner, Inderjit Singh Gola, to one-day police remand. “We have to recover several documents related to the building from him. Also, he will be interrogated on how and when he got the three illegal floors constructed and if any MC officials were also involved. He will also be questioned about which chemicals were stored in the factory and in what quantity. So, we asked for seven days custody,” said Gurwinder Singh, SHO, division number 2 police station.

Meanwhile, Gaganpreet Singh, defense counsel for Gola, submitted in the court a report highlighting complete failure of the district administration. He said that the district administration had no arrangements to tackle such a huge fire and to pass the buck, they were implicating the factory owner. According to him, Gola was initially booked under bailable offence for negligence. However, it was turned into non-bailable offence as the toll increased. “The administration had no arrangements to douse the fire. The fire department was ill-equipped. Firemen had no ladders to extinguish the flame without entering the building. The firemen went inside because they had no other option.Civilians and firefighters lost lives because of the administration’s complete failure,” said the defense counsel in court.

Neighbouring buildngs vacated

The rescue teams have also vacated the residences adjoining the site as some of the owners reported cracks in their buildings due to the explosion in the polymer factory. “We have got some residences vacated to avoid any tragedy. Once the rescue operation is over, owners will get their buildings inspected and shift if found safe,” said deputy commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal.

