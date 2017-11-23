Ludhiana building collapse & blaze: Search continues for three firemen as families wait anxiously for news

Usha Rani, along with son Navan, has been camping at the site for the last two days, waiting for news about her husband Manoharlal, who is among the firemen who are still missing. (Gurmeet Singh) Usha Rani, along with son Navan, has been camping at the site for the last two days, waiting for news about her husband Manoharlal, who is among the firemen who are still missing. (Gurmeet Singh)

Three days after the fire tragedy in Ludhiana, families of three firemen, who are yet to spotted in the rubble, have lost all hope. It’s an anxious wait for the families to know the fate of Manohar Lal, Manpreet Singh and Sukhdev Singh, who were trapped inside as the building collapsed.

Parkash Singh, father of Sukhdev Singh, who was in his 30s, said: “I know my son is dead. Who can survive amid poisonous fumes and debris even after three days. But at least the body should be given to us. I can’t wait more now. My heart is sinking every minute.”

Parkash has been camping at the disaster site since Monday morning, and every time a body is taken out, he runs to see as if it is his son. “It is hard to wait for body of your own son, but I am an unlucky father who has to go through all this,” he said. Till now, 13 bodies have been taken out of the rubble. Out of the dead, six firemen have been identified.

Navan Kumar, son of Manohar Lal (49), added: “The rescue operation has been slowed down, it seems that all pace was till yesterday before the arrival of the CM. We are too confused. I keep on shuttling between Sufian Chowk and Civil Hospital with a hope that perhaps body of my father will be found.”

22-year-old Manpreet Singh’s father, Malkiat, prepared himself for the worst the moment he saw the toxic fumes at the site and the rubble. Manpreet was his only son, and was working on contract with the fire department.

The family accuses the administration of not treating regular and contractual staffers at par. Even CM Capt Amarinder Singh announced compensation only for the regular employees, the family members added.

Meanwhile at the site, the NDRF was still conducting the rescue operation, while the Army team had left.

