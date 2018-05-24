Ludhiana fire & building collapse: Kin of nine firefighters get pending dues

Missing fireman Manohorlal’s wife, Usha Rani, with her daughter near the site in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh/File) Missing fireman Manohorlal’s wife, Usha Rani, with her daughter near the site in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh/File)

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday handed over the cheques totalling Rs 62.20 lakh to the families of firefighters who died in the line of duty in November last.

On November 20 last year, five-storey building of a polymers factory in Suffian Chowk of Ludhiana collapsed after major fire killing, nine firefighters and six other persons. The amount given to families of firefighters on Wednesday also included one-day salary contribution of more than 7,500 employees of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each which was pending for three “missing” firemen was also released.

Bodies of three firemen, Manohar Lal, Sukhdev Singh and Manpreet Singh, were never found from debris. The compensation of Rs 10 lakh each was announced by the CM.

However, of the three firemen, family of Sukhdev Singh did not attend programme due to an internal dispute going on in the family.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App