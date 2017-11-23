Ludhiana building collapse & blaze: Factory owner arrested

(Source: ANI_news/Twitter) (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Three days after a polymers factory in Mushtaq Ganj of Ludhiana collapsed after a major fire, the police Wednesday arrested the factory owner. Ludhiana police commissioner RN Dhoke said the factory owner, Inderjit Singh Gola, had been arrested and section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added to the FIR.

On Monday, when the incident happened, Gola, who as per his family is a heart patient, complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. Thereafter, the entire family was allegedly absconding.After his arrest Wednesday evening, he was taken to Civil Hospital for medical check-up.

Dhoke said other charges too have been added to FIR registered at division number 2 police station, including 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (Causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to amount of fifty rupees or more) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier on Monday, police had booked Gola under section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC which is a bailable offence.Meanwhile, a day after the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, divisional commissioner Patiala VK Meena initiated probe in the incident and visited visited the spot and CMCH where the two injured victims are being treated.

Meena also asked the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to submit documents related to the building including building plan, property tax receipts, sewage, water supply bill records, NOCs issued to the unit and any other registration/official documents related to the building. He also asked other related departments to submit all relevant documents.

Meena also asked the officials heading rescue operation to send some samples from the site for forensic testing to know the exact cause of fire and explosion that followed. He added that if any banned chemical or substance is found in forensic results, action will be taken against the owner.

Gola was arrested from his residence at Model Town Extension. According to police sources, he was alone at home when arrested.

