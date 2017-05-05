Ludhiana: Fire breaks out in a factory, 15 fire tenders at the spot

Ludhiana fire: 15 fire-tenders have been rushed to the spot. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Ludhiana fire: 15 fire-tenders have been rushed to the spot. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Fire broke out at a factory in Ludhiana’s Transport Nagar on Friday afternoon. According to news agency ANI, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The city has witnessed at least four such incidents in the past week highlighting it’s susceptibility to fire accidents often caused due to violation of safety norms.

There have been no reports of casualty yet. More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd