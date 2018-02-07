  • Associate Sponsor
Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at wholesale fruit market, no one hurt

Bhupinder Singh, assistant divisional fire officer, however said that cause of fire is unknown but there is no possibility of short circuit in an open fruit market.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: February 7, 2018 6:04 am
Firemen in action in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh
A major fire broke out at a wholesale fruit market near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana Tuesday. Black smoke engulfed the entire area as hundreds of empty plastic crates were gutted in the fire. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Gautam Suneja, one of the fruits wholesale dealer who informed the fire department said, “Suddenly, there were thick black clouds in the area and we were scared. My workers said a fire broke out. So I called the fire department immediately.”

Bhupinder Singh, assistant divisional fire officer, however said that cause of fire is unknown but there is no possibility of short circuit in an open fruit market. “Maybe someone threw a cigarette or packing material caught fire, but exact reason is still unclear,” he said.

