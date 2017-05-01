Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at cycle parts’ manufacturing unit

Firefighters try to douse the flames at the unit on Gill Road in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Firefighters try to douse the flames at the unit on Gill Road in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

A Fire broke out at a cycle parts manufacturing unit located on Gill road in Ludhiana Sunday. Around 11 fire tenders were rushed in the spot and it took them over two hours to douse the flames at Daman Enterprises. The blaze at cycle parts unit allegedly spread due to a garbage heap set afire near the factory. The factory employees claimed that some paint and chemicals were also placed nearby which acted as a catalyst.

Products worth lakhs including cycles, tyres, cycle parts, computers and other items were gutted. Owner Damanjit Singh Chhabra, however, said that he is yet to count the exact figure of the loss incurred. Fire officer Rajinder Sharma said they received information around 1.15 pm about the incident and teams were rushed to the spot immediately. He added that there were no casualties and that the factory lacked necessary fire-safety arrangements.

The incident comes a day after a massive fire broke out at a textile unit at Basti Jodhewal. Earlier, three people had died in a fire at a wool factory in Ludhiana Tuesday night.

