Ludhiana: Financier shot, hunt on for four suspects

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in broad daylight in Longowal, Sangrur district, Thursday. The police are on the lookout for four suspects in the case.

The police identified the suspects as Dalvinder Singh aias Babli and his accomplices: Varinder Singh alias Motta Singh, Narsi Singh, Aman Singh and Sarajja Singh. Babli has five FIRs pending against him, said Sunam DSP Sukhdev Singh. Hardev Singh was a financier and he was collecting his installments from Longowal market when he was murdered.

Babli, along with his accomplice, fired four shots at Hardev, killing him on the spot. FThe market was shut down for the rest of the day. No arrests have been made yet.

DSP Sunam told that Babli and Hardev knew each other and were involved in a fight a fortnight ago.