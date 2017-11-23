Ludhiana factory fire: Local MLA adds fuel to fire, angry firemen hit back

MLA Surinder Dawar at the site of the collapsed building on Wednesday. (Gurmeet Singh) MLA Surinder Dawar at the site of the collapsed building on Wednesday. (Gurmeet Singh)

Shattered after losing nine of their colleagues in the tragedy which took place at a polymers factory which collapsed after a major fire in Mushtaq Ganj of Ludhiana, the firemen at the site Wednesday blasted the local MLA for his “insensitive” comment. They also alleged their salaries had not been released for two months and they were not even informed about the inflammable materials stored in the factory when the fire broke out.

Addressing the media, the firemen said, “On Wednesday morning, the local MLA visited the spot and said we entered the fire-engulfed building on our own and that no one forced us to do so. He said ‘who told you to go inside’. We entered the building without having safety gears and after losing nine of our men, this is how he is adding insult to our injury.”

The firemen said they wore gunny bags soaked in water and entered building as there were no fire safety kits. “We were not even informed there were plastics and other hazardous chemicals inside. As some of our firemen came out seeing that it was getting dangerous, the factory owner took us inside again and asked us to work. And today, a politician comes and says we did it on our own,” they said.

One of the firemen, Pawan Kumar, who received serious burns six years back, claimed he still had not received Rs 2.5 lakh announced then. “After Rs 10,000, I did not receive a single penny. Hospital authorities still call me to clear pending dues. What can we expect for the families of these nine colleagues who have given up their lives?” he said.

Firemen alleged there had been no new uniforms for them for four years. “We entered the fire with torn uniforms and no boots. People think we are fire swallowing machines. There were no oxygen cylinders. Otherwise, some might have been saved. Majority of us are contractual, getting Rs 9,500 a month, which too is never released in time,” they said. “There is no medical insurance too,” said the firemen.

Ludhiana Central MLA Surinder Dawar, when contacted, said his words were “misunderstood”. “They raised their issues with me and I said I will personally raise them in Vidhan Sabha. I never meant to hurt their feelings or downplay their efforts. We all know how brave they have been. I don’t remember saying anything of this sort,” said Dabur.

62 firemen left in city fire office, of which 30 are contractual

As per the latest figures from fire office in Ludhiana, the department is left with 88 employees only, of which 62 are firemen (against the requirement of at least 300). Of the 62, 30 are contractual employees, getting Rs 9,400 a month only. There is just one sub fire officer as three have died. For more than two decades, no regular hiring has been done in fire department. There are just 17 fire tenders against the requirement of at least 30.

