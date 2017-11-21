Ludhiana factory fire: ‘Have seen debris… my son is not coming back’

Efforts on to pull out a man stuck under the debris of the collapsed building. Gurmeet Singh Efforts on to pull out a man stuck under the debris of the collapsed building. Gurmeet Singh

MALKIAT SINGH, who is in his 50s, sits alone in a corner of the Civil Hospital’s lawns Monday. His only son, Manpreet Singh, aged 25, is one among the firemen who is trapped in the debris after the Amarsons Polymers building collapsed following a major fire. Even as rescue operations are still on, Malkiat’s hopes have faded. Unwilling to talk to anyone much, Malkiat, a resident of Seeri village, was on the verge of tears. His son was recruited as a fireman in the fire brigade around a year and three months ago. He said, “I have seen the collapsed building… so I have accepted the fact that my son is not coming back. But it is a long wait.”

The body of Sumaon Gill (55), another fire officer, was recovered Monday. He was transferred to Ludhiana just three months ago and had been posted in Amritsar earlier. His younger brother, Victor Francis, said, “His family stays in Amritsar and he was staying with me in CMCH campus.”

Victor’s wife is a staff nurse at CMCH and lives on the campus. His family reached civil hospital Monday evening. Sumaon’s wife, Veena Gill, who was inconsolable, said, “I kept calling his phone frantically after I got to know that he was in the building which collapsed, but could not reach him. I wasn’t prepared for all this.”

The body of Puran Singh, 57, was also recovered Monday and sent to Civil Hospital by late afternoon. He hailed from Uttarakhand and lived in Giaspura area, which is near the site of the building that collapsed. His son Chandan reached the hospital Monday evening. The body of Inderpal Singh, 51, who owned Pal Taxi service, was also found Monday. His brother-in-law, Gujinder Singh, said Inderpal had rushed to the factory as its owner was a close friend of his.

Relatives of Inderpal Singh claimed that it was he who urged the owner of the factory — Inderjit Singh Gola as well as his his son Sunny — to leave the factory building premises before he himself got trapped under the debris.

