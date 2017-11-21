Ludhiana factory fire: Factory owner’s driver rescued alive after 5 hours

Rescue operations, involving NDRF as well as Army personnel along with the district administration, in progress near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana Monday. Gurmeet Singh Rescue operations, involving NDRF as well as Army personnel along with the district administration, in progress near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana Monday. Gurmeet Singh

Vicky, 37, was employed at the Ludhiana factory as a driver. At 7.30 pm on Monday, he was rushed to the civil hospital with a broken arm. He had been pulled out of the debris after over five hours.

At the hospital, he couldn’t stop thanking his stars for having survived the collapse. “Waheguru da shukar hai. mainu thand lag rahi hai . kambal de do.( I am thankful to God.I am feeling cold, please get me a blanket)….I am feeling as if my legs are not working. I am in pain.. .give me some medicine,” he mumbled as the hospital staff attended to him. Recalling the incident, Vicky, the personal driver of Inderjit Singh Gola for the last four years, said: “When the building collapsed, I was standing near that area. Three more persons near me were shouting for help, I hope they have been saved….I heard voices of Lakshman Dravid, who is the owner’s friend, Baldev Raj (a factory employee) who were crying for help along with me…”

Meanwhile, Sanitary Department employee and a local Valmiki community leader, Lakshman Dravid, is still reported missing. As doctors gave him an injection to relieve him of pain, he kept talking about his pregnant wife, Jyoti. Gurjeet Singh, the factory’s production manager, then dialed Jyoti’s number from his phone and handed it over to Vicky. “Jyoti, I am fine.don’t worry about me, take care of yourself,” he told his wife. He maintained that his wife should not be brought to hospital as she may feel stressed in this condition.

Gurjeet had been sitting outside the hospital building waiting for the victims. Talking to The Indian Express, he said, “Fire had been extinguished completely, only one room on the ground floor was left in which drums of ink were lying. Just for safety sake, the room was to be opened so as to check if everything was safe inside. But within no time, a blast occurred from inside the room in which ink was kept….I fell at a distance, but escaped unhurt, it was a miracle for me. I have a minor injury on my left foot, otherwise I am fine.”

Rohit Kapoor, who is owner of a factory manufacturing rickshaws, was brought to the hospital in a critical state. Kapoor’s factory is next to the collapsed factory. After taking out almost all stuff from his factory, he had gone inside to get one weighing scale when he got trapped.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App