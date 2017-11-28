Ludhiana factory fire, collapse: Family of two missing firemen perform symbolic last rites at gurdwara

Missing fireman Manohorlal’s wife, Usha Rani, with her daughter near the site in Ludhiana Monday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) Missing fireman Manohorlal’s wife, Usha Rani, with her daughter near the site in Ludhiana Monday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

A day after Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, announced that there was “no hope of finding three missing firemen alive” at collapse site, the civic body started the manual search of the debris, but no human remains were found till late on Monday. Meanwhile, families of two missing firemen, Manpreet Singh and Sukhdev Singh, performed their symbolic last rites and visited the gurdwara for prayers.

Ludhiana MC Joint Commissioner Satwant Singh said that a team of at least seventy employees from health, building and O&M branches of MC have been put on job to manually search the debris, but nothing has been found except a shoe, some half burnt clothes and a few documents.

“Not a single piece of any bone or something related to a human body has been found yet. A shoe, some clothes and some documents have been recovered. The documents are also irrelevant and not of any use for probe. Nothing related to the missing firefighters has been found. We are even checking the concrete building material which is entirely gutted. It is being soaked in water and rechecked with hands,” he said.

On Sunday, the deputy commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal told families of three missing firemen — Manpreet, Sukhdev and Manohar Lal — that the administration has failed to trace their remains in the debris after seven days of rescue operation. However, he ordered manual search of debris to eliminate any doubts.

On November 20, five-storey building of Amarson Polymers near Suffian Chowk collapsed following a major fire. Thirteen bodies were recovered from debris and three are still missing.

Malkit Singh, father of Manpreet (25), said, “We believe in our hearts that he is a martyr. Though his body has not been recovered, we visited the gurdwara and prayed for the peace of his soul. We have performed his last rites symbolically,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation employees Monday donated a day’s salary for the families of firefighters killed in the tragedy. MC commissioner Jaskiran Singh donated two days salary. J S Sekhon, superintendent MC and president of MC employees union said that an amount of nearly Rs 70 lakh has been donated which will be distributed equally among the families of firefighters. A four-member committee was also constituted Monday headed by additional commissioner Rishipal Singh to prepare a report on jobs to be given to families announced by CM. Report will be submitted within 15 days.

The court sent factory owner, Inderjit Singh Gola, in judicial remand for 14 days. Police asked for two days extension in police remand which was denied by the court.

