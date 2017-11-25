Ludhiana factory fire & collapse: Chemicals storage stock register burnt in fire, factory owner tells police

The blaze in Ludhiana on November 21 triggered the collapse of the factory building. (Express) The blaze in Ludhiana on November 21 triggered the collapse of the factory building. (Express)

Owner of the polymers factory, which collapsed following major fire in Ludhiana Monday claiming many lives, has said in the police interrogation that the stock register having details of the chemicals stored in the factory was burnt in the fire, sources said.

According to sources, Inderjit Singh Gola, owner of Amarson Polymers, has, however, admitted that at two chemicals, thinner and butanol, which are extensively used in the plastic-based units, was stored inside in huge quantities.

As per preliminary probe, Amarson Polymers, located in the industrial area, was originally a two-storey building at Mushtaq Ganj of Ludhiana, which was later raised to five floors. Ludhiana Municipal Commissioner has so far failed to find any records of the additional floors.

Meanwhile, a local court of Ludhiana Friday extended the police remand of Gola for two days. In a related development, public prosecutor Jatinder Chahal was issued a show-cause notice Friday for absenting himself from court proceedings on Thursday, Ravinder Abrol, district attorney (prosecution), said.

Forensic team collects samples

Rescue work continued at the site for the fifth day as the teams tried locating the bodies of three missing firemen, Manohar Lal, Manpreet and Sukhdev. A team from Forensic Science Laboratory, Mohali, collected samples of the debris from the site. A team from Punjab Pollution Control Board also collected the samples for probe.

Bhupinder Singh, assistant divisional fire officer, said not more than 25% of the rubble is left at the site now. “We are trying our best to locate the three men,” he said.

But rescue workers said the toughest part of the entire structure had been touched now. “The way this building has been constructed is a complete disaster. The iron rods are thicker than the ones used normally. There are only beams, but no pillars. Had there been more pillars, building would not have collapsed or even if it had, casualties would have been lesser. We have now reached the extreme end where chemical drums were stored. Thus, teams are facing difficulty as the chemicals are still burning and causing breathing problems,” said a team member.

Arguments between langar teams, police

High drama was witnessed at the site Friday after a policemen allegedly told the langar organisers to move out of the park in front of the site claiming that rescue operation is being hampered. Langar is being served to the rescue teams and families of missing by gurudwaras and other organisations which have pitched a tent in a park opposite the site. Langar organisers arguing with the police said that the administration was not even providing food and water to the families which had been sitting there for five days now waiting for their missing kin to be located.

“We are only serving food and tea to the people are already shattered. We are helping the administration who are not providing anything to these families. We will not move from here,” said Manjit Singh. Later, ACP central Mandeep Singh intervened and told the langar organisers that they did not need to move out from the park.

