Ludhiana factory fire: Around 10 living in shanties nearby missing since Monday, claim residents

NDRF team during rescue operation at the site Thursday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) NDRF team during rescue operation at the site Thursday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

While death toll has touched thirteen and three identified firemen are still reported missing after the Ludhiana factory fire, there are fears that at least 10 migrants living near the building could have got trapped inside when the structure collapsed. Neighbours of the polymer factory, Amarson Polymers, Thursday said that it has been four days since the incident but those migrants have not been seen since Monday which raises a suspicion that more unidentified bodies could be buried under the debris.

Rahul Bindra, 22, who lives in the same colony, said that those migrants had their rooms and shanties behind the factory building which also collapsed after the building came down and the families are nowhere to be seen.

“Thirteen persons have died as per administration but we have not seen those persons who lived here since Monday. There were around ten of them. Most of them were living alone as they worked here as labourers and their families were in villages at UP or Bihar. Earlier, we thought that they might have vacated the homes after fire and will come back the next day. But it has been four days, they are nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Johny, another neighbour, said that though he never interacted with those persons, but he has not seen them in the colony since four days now. “At least there were 8-10 of them. They had small rooms and shanties behind the factory. Earlier, we thought that they might have gone to their friends or relatives place due to fire. But not even one of them is back yet. Their homes have collapsed and maybe they were inside the homes when the factory collapsed. Now, we can see their homes are completely gone. Administration should find out they are safe or not.”

Eyewitnesses said that there were also some labourers who were shifting the goods from factory and they too have not been seen since Monday. “Since building was on fire, many persons present at the spot pitched in for help and I too was helping in shifting goods. There were even some who did not work in this factory but just volunteered. It was all over within ten seconds only, but I am sure that they were many other labourers inside with me who did not get time to rush out,” said Balwant Singh.

A police official said that sixteen persons are only those who have been identified and there are chances that many others too got buried. Pardeep Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, said, “We are trying to recover each person stuck in the debris and rescue operation will not stop till entire rubble is not cleared. Till now thirteen have died, two injured and three are missing. No other person has been reported missing to us by anyone but possibility of more casualties cannot be ruled out.”

