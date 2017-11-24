Ludhiana factory fire and building collapse: The nine heroes lost in line of duty

(Clockwise from top left) Sukhdev Singh, Raj Kumar, Sumaon Gill, Rajinder Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Manohar Lal, Rajan, Puran Singh, Vishal. (Clockwise from top left) Sukhdev Singh, Raj Kumar, Sumaon Gill, Rajinder Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Manohar Lal, Rajan, Puran Singh, Vishal.

With at least thirteen lives lost till now, Ludhiana, in one of its worst fire incidents, lost nine firefighters (of which three are still missing) after a factory building collapsed following a major fire Monday. The nine brave men have been lost in the line of duty. “This is the first time that our department had such high number of casualties. We have never been left so shocked and shattered,” said assistant divisional fire officer Bhupinder Singh. Some have left behind minor children and old parents. “We wonder if Rs 10 lakh will be enough to feed the minor children of our colleagues who cannot even work for the next ten years,” said another fireman.

Rajinder Sharma, 53, sub-fire officer

Survived by wife and two sons in Amritsar. Joined as a fireman when he was 22-year-old. Honored by the government for exemplary services in fire department for over thirty years. He was due for a promotion to station officer. Severed upper body recovered.

Rajan, 32, fireman

Survived by wife and three minor children, two daughters and a son. Was on leave on Monday as his son was unwell but was called back on duty as fire got uncontrollable.

Vishal, 32, fireman

His wife died a year ago due to illness. He is survived by two minor sons aged six and one. He was supposed to get remarried this week.

Puran Singh, 55, leading fireman

A senior and experienced fireman posted as focal point fire office in Ludhiana. He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 25 and 22. They work in the private sector. Singh had received an appreciation letter for exemplary services in the department.

Raj Kumar, 47, sub-fire officer

Survived by wife and two sons. His son Ajit alias Sunny, also a fireman, was with his father at the site when the building collapsed. Ajit kept helping in the rescue operation despite his father being buried under debris.

Sumaon Gill, 54, sub-fire officer

Transferred from Amritsar,Gill was supposed to turn 55 this week. His family was planning a birthday party for him. He is survived by his wife and a daughter. Promotion was due.

Sukhdev Singh, 36, fireman (contractual), missing

Survived by father, wife, three minor daughters. Was on contract getting Rs 9,200 a month only. Body still not recovered.

Manpreet Singh, 25, fireman (contractual), missing

Unmarried, the only son of his old parents. Was appointed a few months back in the fire department on contract basis for Rs 9,000 a month.

Manohar Lal, 50, leading fireman, missing

Survived by wife, two children aged — son (17) and daughter (21). Both are students. Joined fire department 18 years back. Entered the building on Monday wearing wet gunny bags as there was no safety suit available.

