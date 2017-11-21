Ludhiana factory collapses after major fire, 5 dead, at least 20 missing

Rescue work underway at the site of the mishap in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Rescue work underway at the site of the mishap in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Five persons died and at least 20 were feared trapped under the debris after a factory building collapsed due to a major fire at its premises at Ludhiana’s Mushtaq Ganj near Suffiana Chowk Monday. At around 8 am, fire engulfed Amarson Polymers, which is owned by Inderjit Singh Gola and manufactures polythene bags, polyester pouches. Amarson Polymers is also a local supplier of chemicals.

The five-storey building collapsed around noon, four hours after the firemen had struggled to douse the flames. A few fire officials, who had entered the building to take stock of the situation, were trapped inside after the collapse.

Bhupinder Singh, assistant divisional fire officer, Ludhiana, said that the building collapsed after the flames were almost under control. “There is no exact number of how many people are inside and missing. Nine men from our department were inside, among them two are dead and their bodies have been recovered,” he said.

At least 15 persons, including seven fire department employees and officials, were still believed to be trapped under the debris till the filing of this report. Five bodies were taken out from the debris at the time of going to press. Two injured were also pulled out alive. Paramveer Singh, spokesperson Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), said that two injured persons were identified as Sunil Kumar, a firefighter and one Rohit. “Both are in serious condition with multiple injuries,” he said.

Three of the deceased were identified as Inderpal Singh, owner of Pal Taxi service who was a friend of the factory owner, senior fire officer Sumaon Gill and a fireman, Puran Singh, who was dousing the flames when the building came down.

Among those missing are at least seven employees from fire department, including five firemen and two fire officials. The two missing officials were identified as senior fire officers Rajinder Sharma and Raj Kumar. Firemen who were in the building when it collapsed and are now missing are Manohar Lal, Rajan, Vishal Kumar, Manpreet Singh and Sukhdev Singh.

As the factory collapsed, at least two residential buildings adjoining it were also damaged. The two buildings had been evacuated in the morning. The factory is learnt to have been built illegally in the residential area, as per officials of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and it was the only chemicals/polymer factory in the area.

Initially, after the fire department received the information of the fire breaking out at the factory, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, the flames were uncontrollable as chemicals and polymers stored inside fuelled the fire. Around 12.15 pm, there was a huge explosion and the building collapsed. Soon, the teams from State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), the Army from local Dholewal Army complex were called for the emergency relief operation. Ambulances from Samvedna Trust and volunteers from organisations like Khalsa Aid also started work at the disaster site. A number of JCB machines were rushed to remove the debris.

Soon after the collapse, families of the missing persons also reached the site and asked police officials to let them go near the debris to find their family members. Some men trapped inside also responded to their names when called by rescue teams from outside, but as debris was removed, thick black smoke from the building engulfed the area.

“Survival chances of the men trapped inside are very less because of the suffocation due to the rising smoke. The building collapsed but the flames were not completely doused. So, as we are moving the debris, the flames are again coming out,” said one of the firemen.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal said, “Rescue operation will continue overnight. We are trying to save as many lives as possible. The priority is to locate the missing men,” he said.

Sources, meanwhile, said that bodies at Civil Hospital are yet to go for postmortem. Inderjit Singh Gola, owner of the factory was also taken to hospital after he suffered a heart attack.

