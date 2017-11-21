Ludhiana factory blaze: ‘This was waiting to happen, all objections were ignored’

Rescue operations, involving NDRF as well as Army personnel along with the district administration, in progress near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana Monday. Gurmeet Singh Rescue operations, involving NDRF as well as Army personnel along with the district administration, in progress near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana Monday. Gurmeet Singh

THE FIVE-STOREY building of polymer factory Amarson Polymers — which collapsed after a major fire in Ludhiana Monday was built illegally in a residential colony. Three residences adjoining the building also suffered damage and many residents of Mushtaq Ganj Colony raised questions on who would have been responsible if the building had fallen on these residences.

Residents also alleged that floor after floor was added every few years in a building that was originally only two-storey only but no inspections were done, including into how chemicals were being stored without any safety norms being followed.

The building also did not have any fire safety exits and other permits required for an industry dealing in hazardous materials and explosives as per the Fire Safety Act. Former mayor of Ludhiana (who vacated the office after the civic polls were notified recently) Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria, who also reached the spot Monday, confirmed that the industrial building in the area was “illegal” as it is a residential colony.

“This colony was not notified for industrial purposes. Those who built it and those who let it be built should be booked under criminal charges. For five years, I have been raising this issue and today what was feared has happened. This colony is not a part of the notified Industrial Area,” said Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria, former Mayor from Akali Dal. “It has all happened because of the negligence of our own building branch staff of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation,” said Gohalwaria. Meanwhile, residents of Mushtaq Ganj Colony said the tragedy was waiting to happen as despite multiple complaints to the civic body and personal requests to the owner, no one stopped the construction.

“This factory was the only chemical and plastic factory in the area. In fact, the only one which had five floors and also a huge water tank atop it which was constructed separately atop fifth floor. We personally requested the owner multiple times not to add more floors but he did not listen. A decade ago, it started with just two floors and almost every year there was new construction. Huge drums containing chemicals were stored on daily basis. No one listened to us,” said Gurdev Singh, 62, showing a portion of his house which collapsed after the explosion that followed the fire.

Residents also alleged that a major part of the factory came up after SAD-BJP returned to power in 2012 and whenever someone would ask the owner to stop the construction work or shift the factory from the residential colony, he would talk of political connections and proximity with SAD leaders.

Nirmal Singh, another resident whose house was also damaged, alleged that whenever someone went to the owner to complain, he would flaunt his political connections. “This all has happened today because no one listened to us for years. Whenever owner was contacted, he would say he fears none. He would say that everyone in the government knows him and thus we can complain to whomsoever we want. It is because of their political affiliations that no police officer or civic official took any action or even visited here for inspection,” said Nirmal.

“No one in the colony had such a huge water tank atop the building. A water tank only had separate construction after fifth floor. Then there were thousands of drums of various acids and chemicals that were transported. We even went to the civic body to complain but none listened to us. Even our complaint wasn’t registered. Now, we want FIR against owner and closure of this factory from here,” said Jagroop Singh.

Another resident, Sukhjeet Singh said, “We demand an inquiry into the kind of chemicals and acids stored inside. Who passed their map? Was the map of four floors they added every few years was cleared by the civic body?”

