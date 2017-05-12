Ludhiana elevated road project: ‘No current requirement’ but work started to ‘retain the funds’ from center, say officials

Make shift office made by the NHAI for elevated road project in Ludhiana.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Make shift office made by the NHAI for elevated road project in Ludhiana.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

Announced by former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in February last, the work on Ludhiana elevated road project has started despite severe criticism and opposition from residents and traffic experts. The officials say that even as ‘there is no current requirement for 13-km elevated road’ on National Highway-95 from Ludhiana to Ferozepur, the work has been started so that ‘funds from the center are retained’ for Ludhiana.

Experts have warned that construction will not only turn Ludhiana-Ferozepur road into a concrete jungle but also severely affect green cover on the highway. Initially pegged to be worth Rs 1,100 crore, the project cost now stands at Rs 770 crore, being funded by NHAI under Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways.

Badal had announced elevated road from Samrala Chowk to Ferozepur road till Octroi but with several faults and loopholes in its design, the Punjab traffic advisor Navdeep Asija moved Punjab and Haryana High Court against the project. Now, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has established its site offices at various points on Ludhiana- Ferozepur road as funds have been passed. But city residents and experts are arguing that why this gross wastage of money is being done when not required at all.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress MLA Ludhiana west Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “Yes, there is no current need for the elevated road but there will be so after a decade or so. Now when funds have been passed by center for Ludhiana, we do not want that they should lapse. Funds passed for city should be retained and used. We are discussing how design can be made better.”

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal also said that ‘project is being undertaken for future needs’. “Since I was not posted as Ludhiana DC when project was conceptualized, I cannot comment on studies done before finalizing it. But now we have told NHAI officials to give us a presentation on how design can be improved. They will be giving us presentation in a week or so. Meanwhile, they have setup their site offices on the highway.”

Punjab traffic advisor,Navdeep Asija who has filed petition in court against the project said that ‘not only this elevated road is gross wastage of money but also it will create more problems for traffic movement in Ludhiana city instead of de-congesting it.’ The next hearing of the case is on Friday even as court once in past had put stay on the project and then lifted it asking government to listen to Asija’s recommendations.

“The design map of this project simply fails to explain that how Ludhiana traffic will be eased by constructing a massive 13-km elevated road on a Highway which is not even facing major traffic issues right now. This is massive wastage of funds and will turn Ludhiana into a concrete jungle. Ludhiana-Ferozepur road is the lifeline of city and if further choked, it will create a hell like situation for commuters. The officials are not even confident about their own design plan and reconsidering it. Instead of creating bypasses and making other roads equally useful, this elevated road aims at further congesting Ludhiana-Ferozepur road,” said Asija, traffic advisor Punjab.

Meanwhile, city residents have also come up against construction of elevated road on ‘lifeline’ of city. “The only road which is bit saved from traffic currently is Ludhiana-Ferozepur road apart from Bharat Nagar Chowk and Samrala Chowk points. Why should entire highway be choked instead of creating alternatives? Also, entire greenery will be chopped,” said a city resident.

MC commissioner Ludhiana Jaskiran Singh said, “I cannot comment on if project is required or not but work has already started and now discussions with NHAI are just on how to make design better.”

