Ludhiana: Days after uproar, Indira Gandhi statue set up at Congess Bhawan

The statue of Indira Gandhi at Congress Bhawan in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

Putting an end to the controversy around it, a statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi was finally installed at Congress Bhawan in Ludhiana. Party leader Komal Khanna said that the statue was installed to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the former prime minister on Sunday.

Speaking about the controversy surrounding it, Khanna said that on October 31 (death anniversary), youth Congress leader Vijay Agnihotri Goldy made announcements and created much hoopla about the installation of the statue, but he failed to fulfil his promise. “He made all the announcements, which triggred tension in the city. Tension was created without any reason because that person over hyped the matter. Today, we installed the staute peacefully without any drama at out district rural office,” Khanna said.

On October 31, Goldy had announced that he will take out a foot march and then install Gandhi’s statue at Ludhiana’s Congress Bhawan. However, since Gandhi’s assassination on October 31, 1984, had led to massive anti-Sikh riots, there were protests against it and Akali Dal also announced that it will not allow Indira Gandhi’s statue to be installed. Meanwhile, Gurdev Singh Lapran, district Congress rural president said that there was no issue at all and Congress workers participated in the ceremony Sunday. “Last time, an issue was created without any reason because of the over hype. Khanna requested me that he wants to place our leader’s statue at our office. Why would I have objected. No one objected and the ceremony was peaceful,” he said.

Khanna also announced that he would be installing statues of Rajeev Gandhi and former Punjab CM Beant Singh in the coming days.

