Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll reaches seven as two more victims succumb to injuries

The death toll in the Ludhiana gas cylinder blast reached seven Wednesday as two more victims succumbed to burn injuries. Ashok Kumar (45), who had suffered 45 per cent burn injuries, passed away undergoing treatment at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, another victim Meena Devi (27) died at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) Ludhiana.

Parvati, wife of deceased Ashok Kumar alleged that they had to pay for medicines at PGIMER Chandigarh even as CM Captain Amarinder Singh had announced free treatment for the victims. She also claimed that despite their repeated requests, Ashok Kumar was not shifted from PGIMER to the burns unit at CMCH Ludhiana. “We have spent at least Rs 20,000 for medicines and other expenses at PGIMER. His condition was deteriorating since two days but administration did not shift him from PGIMER to CMCH,” his wife claimed.

Denying the allegations, the ACPsaid, “Initially, Ashok was admitted at a hospital in Ludhiana and it is only after insistence of his family that he was shifted to PGIMER Chandigarh for better treatment.” He said he will look into the matter and if family paid for medicines, the money will be reimbursed.

