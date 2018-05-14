Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll reaches 14

Shivam (14), who had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, was declared dead at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), a spokesperson said. His father, Amarnath (40), who suffered 35-40 per cent burns, had succumbed on May 1.  Of the 34, 14 have died till now. 

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: May 14, 2018 2:21:58 am
