Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll reaches 14

The death toll in the Ludhiana gas cylinder blast reached 14 on Sunday after a child succumbed to injuries. Shivam (14), who had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, was declared dead at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), a spokesperson said. His father, Amarnath (40), who suffered 35-40 per cent burns, had succumbed on May 1. Of the 34, 14 have died till now.

