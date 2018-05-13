Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections

Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll reaches 13

On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34 persons.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: May 13, 2018 1:20:47 am
ludhiana cylinder blast, ludhiana cylinder blast death toll, death toll in ludhiana cylinder blast, indian express, punjab news It was the fourth death in a family of five at whose residence the cylinder exploded. ( (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh))

The death toll in Ludhiana gas cylinder blast reached 13 Saturday after one more victim succumbed to injuries.
Kajal (19), who had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries was declared dead at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), a spokesperson said.

It was the fourth death in a family of five at whose residence the cylinder exploded. Earlier, Kajal’s father Ashok Yadav, mother Sunita and brother Raj expired. The only surviving member in family is the couple’s second daughter Pooja who is admitted at CMCH with 45-50 per cent burn injuries. A CMCH spokesperson said that she is stable and recovering.

On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34
persons.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now