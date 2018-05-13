Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll reaches 13

It was the fourth death in a family of five at whose residence the cylinder exploded. ( (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)) It was the fourth death in a family of five at whose residence the cylinder exploded. ( (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh))

The death toll in Ludhiana gas cylinder blast reached 13 Saturday after one more victim succumbed to injuries.

Kajal (19), who had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries was declared dead at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), a spokesperson said.

It was the fourth death in a family of five at whose residence the cylinder exploded. Earlier, Kajal’s father Ashok Yadav, mother Sunita and brother Raj expired. The only surviving member in family is the couple’s second daughter Pooja who is admitted at CMCH with 45-50 per cent burn injuries. A CMCH spokesperson said that she is stable and recovering.

On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34

persons.

