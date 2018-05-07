Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll goes up to 11 as another victim dies

On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34 persons. On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34 persons.

The death toll in Ludhiana gas cylinder blast reached 11 Sunday as one more victim succumbed to injuries. Pawan Kumar (24) was declared dead at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) at around 9.15 am, said a CMCH spokesperson. He was referred from Civil Hospital after his condition had deteriorated. He had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries. On Friday, three victim had died including the house owner Ashok Yadav.

ACP south Dharam Pal said that bodies will be cremated after an autopsy. He added that 23 other victims are still battling for life at different hospitals. “Police and administration are assisting families in cremations,” he said.

On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34 persons. Of 34, 11 have died till now.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for kin of deceased and free treatment in hospitals for the injured.

