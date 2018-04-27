Ludhiana: Cylinder blast leaves 2 dead, over 30 hurt

Police official at the site of LPG cylinder blast in a house at Sua Road, near Samrat Colony, Giaspura, in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Police official at the site of LPG cylinder blast in a house at Sua Road, near Samrat Colony, Giaspura, in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A 40-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son died and over 30 others were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire leading to an explosion at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area in Ludhiana Thursday morning. The condition of five injured persons was stated to be critical.

Sunita, who had received 100 per cent burns, was declared dead by the CMC Hospital spokesperson. Later, Raj, who received 90 per cent burns, too succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The house was owned by Sunita’s husband Ashok Kumar Yadav (58), who along with her and their three children — Raj (13), Pooja (20) and Kajal (19), was inside when the incident happened. The family hails from Pratapgarh of Uttar Pradesh.

All persons injured in the accident are migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who were working as laborers in nearby factories in Focal Point area.

According to police, a gas cylinder of Indane company caught fire leading to the explosion. A part of the house’s wall also collapsed after the blast.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Focal Point police station, said it was an “accident” probably due to gas leak. “People living in nearby homes rushed to help the owner to douse flames, but soon there was an explosion and many were injured. There was no power in the area since morning. The cylinder was already leaking and suddenly when power came, there was a spark leading to the fire,” he said.

Dharminder, younger brother of Ashok, said that he was out to buy milk and groceries while other members of the family were sleeping. As soon as he reached a nearby grocery store, he heard a loud bang, he added.

Fourteen injured are admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), which has a facility of a specialised burns care unit. Others were admitted at ESI Hospital, Civil Hospital, Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital and two referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Critically injured include house owner Yadav and neighbours — Aganya Devi (50), Surinder (28), Pawan (24) and Shivam (14).

Sunita had received 100 per cent burns, while Ashok suffered 70 per cent burns and their son Raj had 90 per cent burns. Aganya and Surinder suffered 80 per cent burns and Pawan and Shivam received 70 per cent burns. All of them were admitted to CMCH, Ludhiana.

The couple’s two daughters — Pooja and Kajal — received 45 and 60 per cent burns, respectively. Two others, Ashok Kumar (45 per cent burns) and Dharmendra (40 per cent burns), were taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Singh later visited the victims announced free treatment for them at the hospitals.

ACP, South, Dharampal said that as soon as information was received, some police and other vehicles, which were in vicinity, were pressed in to take the injured to civil hospital instead of waiting for ambulances. “Since it was an accident prima facie, we have registered a daily diary report (DDR). No FIR has been registered yet. We will file inquest proceedings in case of deaths under section 174 of CrPC,” he added.

SDM (East) Amarjit Bains said that administration has contacted gas company Indane to provide insurance relief to the victims. “In case of casualty, they will be given Rs 6 lakh by the company under insurance cover. Injured will also be covered.”

