Ludhiana cylinder blast: Kin of victims get Rs 1-lakh compensation cheques

Member of Parliament from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu distributed compensation cheques to the families of gas cylinder blast victims Thursday. Of twelve persons who have died till now, cheques of Rs 1 lakh each were given to families of seven victims as rest of the families were travelling to their native states to complete last rituals.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with MP Bittu and Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the families claimed that they paid for medicines and other hospital expenses even as CM Captain Amarinder Singh had announced free treatment.

Bittu said that those who paid from their own pockets for medicines and other expenses will get complete reimbursement from the government.

It was also announced that each family would be getting Rs 6 lakh as compensation from the company Indian Oil Corporation as cylinder that exploded was of their brand Indane. Also, Rs 1.5 lakh will also be given to each family under insurance cover for which formalities are being completed by the company officials only.

Bittu added that some local NGOs have also come forward to take the responsibility of providing education to the children of deceased. On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura locality in which 34 persons got injured and later 12 of them succumbed. ACP (South) Dharam Pal said that six more victims are still in critical condition.

