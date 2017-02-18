Ludhiana: Crowns, jewels stolen from Kali temple

Two masked men stole jewels and crowns from Goddess Kali Temple in Civil City area of Ludhiana on intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The theft was captured in CCTV cameras. Ramesh Tiwari, the priest at Sri Kali Mata temple said the miscreants barged into the temple after scaling the compound wall and broke open the locks to enter inside premises. The suspects also took away donation box with them. An empty donation box was recovered from a vacant plot near temple on Friday. Jagatpuri police have filed an FIR against unidentified suspects in the case.