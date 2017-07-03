Crime against women: Husband, in-laws beat up woman for carrying girl child

Victim Suman at the hospital. Victim Suman at the hospital.

Three days after being allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws for carrying a girl child, a 25-year-old woman delivered a five months old stillborn baby at Abohar Civil Hospital on the intervening night of July 1 and 2. Suman Rani is still in hospital, but reportedly out of danger.

Her father, Bhramdev, a farmer from Abohar’s Jandwala village, said his daughter was married four years back into a family in village Banwala, which falls in Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Bhramdev has filed an FIR against Suman’s husband, Davinder, mother-in-law Bimla and father-in-law Ranjeet for assaulting his daughter. Though the family wanted an FIR lodged on murder charges, Abohar police has booked the three accused under IPC Sections 316, 323 and 334, — causing death of unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt and voluntarily causing hurt on provocation, respectively.

Speaking about the incident, the father said: “About 20 days back they got an ultrasound of Suman done from some Ganganagar centre and soon after that, they started misbehaving with her. On June 27, they beat her up. They kicked her in the stomach repeatedly and in order to save herself, she ran away from the house. Her village is nearly half-an-hour away from our village. We are on the border of Punjab and Rajasthan. As soon as she got out of the house, she called me and I took her to Abohar Civil Hospital where she is admitted since June 27. However, she was suffering for pain in her stomach and yesterday night, she delivered a stillborn baby. This is what her in-laws wanted.”

Roshni Devi, Suman’s mother said, “Soon after marriage, she got pregnant and even at that time, her in-laws had got her abortion done suspecting a female child. We don’t know how it was detected in the first pregnancy. Later, she delivered a female child who is now two-and-a-half years old. She could not bring her daughter along as she wanted to save herself first.”

SHO Khuian Sarvar of Abohar, who lodged the FIR, said: “We will investigate where the sex determination test was conducted…Our police team will go to Rajasthan village to arrest the persons mentioned in the FIR and we will investigate the whole case so as to find as to what actually happened.”

