Ludhiana court summons CM Amarinder Singh on July 20 in I-T case

Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo) Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)

THE COURT of chief judicial magistrate, Jaapinder Singh, has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on July 20 in a case filed against him by the Income Tax department in 2016.

The case pertains to properties and concealed income allegedly owned by the Captain in various foreign countries and the income tax department, in its complaint, has claimed that the Captain “misguided” the department during probe. The department has also claimed to be in possession of several documents from UK and Dubai related to the Captain and his son Raninder Singh’s income and trusts owned by them abroad.

According to a complaint lodged by the I-T department, the Captain and his son were found to be owners of Marine Mansions in Dubai and several other properties in the United Kingdom. The complaint also alleged that Raninder was “settler” of Jacaranda Trust which they formed in UK. Other “undisclosed” trusts include Mulwala Holdings Limited, Chilligham Holdings Limited and Allworth Venture Holding Limited.

The father-son duo also allegedly carried out “undisclosed” financial transactions through bank account in HSBC Private Bank Geneva Switzerland and HSBC Financial Services Limited (Middle East).

According to the I-T department, the trusts were created in 2005 and most of the deals routed through British Virgin Islands. The IT-department has submitted in court that it has documents sourced from the British Virgin Islands.

The complaint against the Captain was filed by the I-T department under Section 277 (false statement in verification) of the Income Tax Act and several sections of IPC, including 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant), 177 (furnishing false information), 193 (false evidence) and 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 181 (false statement of oath), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) and 187 (omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance).

The I-T department also alleged that the Captain and his son “did not cooperate with officials in the probe” and gave “false information” when asked about the ownership and other details of these assets and trusts.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, the counsel of the I-T department, said, “The court has summoned Captain Amarinder Singh on July 20. The department, in its complaint, has claimed that the Captain concealed several facts and information whereas IT officials are in possession of documents which indicate otherwise.”

Meanwhile, the court of CJM Jaapinder Singh also heard the case filed against Captain’s son Raninder Singh by the I-T department in same matter. Although summoned by the court during the last hearing, Raninder did not appear on Monday. His counsel took exemption on medical grounds and now he has been summoned on May 18. This case has been filed against him under section 277 (false statement in verification) of I-T Act.

In the second case filed against Raninder by the I-T department under Section 276C (evasion of tax) of the I-T Act, hearing will be on June 6 in the same court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now