Ludhiana college principal draws flak from PUTA for throwing stick at prof

Condemning the action of Guru Nanak Girls College,Ludhiana,Principal Charanjit Mahal,where she allegedly threw her walking stick at Prof Rajesh Gill of Panjab University,the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover asking him to take stern action against Mahal.

PUTA,while criticising the brazen attitude of the principal,held that it would not allow the dignity of university teachers to be compromised at any cost. If teachers are sent for any duty to an affiliated college,PUTA expects that their physical security and dignity of work should be taken care of,the members said.

Prof Gill,who is a dean faculty of arts and head of sociology department,went to the college on May 27,along with retired Prof Aruna Goel and others,as deputed by PU to conduct an inquiry into a complaint where 21 teachers of the college alleged harassment by the management.

This is not an isolated case. In the past as well,we have received reports of college authorities refusing to open the gates of the college to the teachers deputed by the university for inspection, said PUTA president Mohammad Khalid.

PUTA stressed that Dean College Development Council (DCDC) must send a warning to the colleges that any denigration of the university teachers would not be tolerated by the teachers association.

PUTA requested the V-C to immediately look into the matter. PUTA also clarified that if the university failed to take action,it would send an appeal to all the university teachers to boycott all work related to affiliated colleges. Official sources have informed that the committee had submitted a complaint with the V-C office and the matter is under consideration.

Despite repeated attempts,DCDC Prof Naval Kishore was not available for comments. One of the senators representing colleges,Dr R P Josh,said that the incident was unfortunate.

