Ludhiana: Classroom locked, students of Urdu sessions feel the heat

WITH TEMPERATURES soaring, it has been an ordeal of sorts for a group of students (including senior citizens) who have enrolled themselves for Urdu classes run by the languages department of the district administration. For nearly two weeks now, the group, which also includes senior citizens, has been forced to attend the sessions in the open as authorities have failed to ‘unlock’ their classroom due to internal issues.

The sessions, conducted by 65-year-old Satnam Singh, are being held in a park on the premises of Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana. The students who have been unable to tolerate the heat also leave without attending the classes. The authorities have even refused to hand over the keys of their classroom to the students without specifying any reason.

Harminder Singh, 68, who enrolled in the six-month course, said, “Only we know that how classes are being held for two weeks now. No official or employee of the department is cooperating with us. When we reach at 8 am for class, they do not open the classroom. The room has our blackboard and a fan. The senior citizen students leave without attending the class. The staff say the classroom will not be unlocked before 10 am whereas the timing of the class is 8 to 9 am.”

On Monday only four students attended the class and six others left as classroom was locked. They refused to sit in the park due to unbearable heat. “The department is trying to stop the class whichever way possible. This is pure harassment. Already, there are just a handful of students left in this course, which has never been taken seriously by the department. They cannot open the classroom but attendance is checked on daily basis and students with low attendance being pressed to discontinue. How can someone attend classes in the open in scorching heat?,” said Bharat Bhushan, 47, another student. Satnam Singh, the 68-year-old teacher, said, “We shift our sitting area in park as sun moves to get maximum shade. There is not even a blackboard to write on in the park. This is inhumane to make students especially senior citizens suffer this way. When we ask them to hand over us the keys so that we can unlock classroom on our own, they refused.”

Raman Kumar, district languages officer, said, “I am unaware of any such problem being faced by Urdu students.” Later, he said, “The staffer who opened the room daily has gone to his native village. I have directed someone else now to open the classroom.”

