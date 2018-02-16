Ludhiana civic polls: Total 747 nominees in fray

Representative image Representative image

A total of 747 candidates are in the fray for the municipal corporation elections scheduled to be held on February 24.

On Thursday, nomination papers of six candidates were rejected. These are: Sarinder Pal from Ward 21, Paramjeet Kaur from Ward 37, (both Independents), Jatinder Singh from Ward 38 (Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party), Harshpreet Kaur from Ward 52, Sharanpreet Kaur from Ward 55 and Santosh Kalra from Ward 58 (trio from BJP). The BJP candidates were the covering candidates whose nomination papers have been rejected, revealed information.

Likewise, all four nominations filed for the bypoll to the Ward 17 in Jagraon Municipal Council and three nominations received for the Ward 5 in Payal Municipal Council have been found valid. District Electoral Officer-and-Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and Additional District Electoral Officer-Cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner Neeru Katyal said that on Friday, anyone can withdraw his or her nominations and election symbols would also be allotted to the independent candidates.

In Municipal Corporation Ludhiana, around 10.50 lakh voters would cast their votes to elect their representatives from 95 wards out of which 5.67 are male, 4.82 lakh are female while 23 belong to the third gender.

Ludhiana MC has 95 wards. The polling would be held on February 24 and the results announced on February 27.

