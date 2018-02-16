Ludhiana civic polls: Protest brews in Congress over tickets to leaders’ kin

Harkaran Vaid (extreme right), son of Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid (extreme left) son, with DCC president Gurpreet Gogi in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Harkaran Vaid (extreme right), son of Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid (extreme left) son, with DCC president Gurpreet Gogi in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The distribution of municipal election tickets by the Congress for the 95 wards of Ludhiana has left many party members dissatisfied, with senior leader Amarjit Singh Tikka writing an open letter to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday, alleging that party MP and MLAs had formed “a syndicate” and that tickets have been given to their family members and relatives “ignoring common workers”.

A closer look at the Congress’ list actually shows that it is all in the family for the party — sons, wives, brothers, daughters-in-law and relatives of MLAs and senior leaders, even those who had left the party during Punjab Assembly polls 2017, have been given tickets.

Harkarandeep Singh Vaid, 27, a civil engineer and son of MLA (Gill) Kuldeep Singh will contest from Ward 44. Though his father is an MLA from a reserved constituency, he has been given ticket from a general ward.

Kuldeep Singh termed it a false propaganda. “My son got the ticket because he deserved it. Party has roped in fresh and young faces.”

Another fresh face is Yuvraj Singh Sidhu, 21-year-old son of senior Congress leader Kulwant Singh Sidhu. He is a candidate from Ward 46 and will contest his first election after recently completing his graduation in law. Yuvraj had demanded ticket from Atam Nagar constituency in the state polls, but was denied then.

Two family members of Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu have also been given tickets – wife Mamta Sharma and brother Narinder Sharma Kala – both sitting councillors. Two of his close confidants – Gagandeep Sunny Bhalla and Pankaj Kaka, besides a relative, Dr Jai Prakash, are also on the list.

Ashu said that there is nothing wrong if hardworking party workers are given tickets even if they are from family. “Entire Congress cadre is my family. I know them since decades. I will not react to baseless allegations. Those who did not get tickets will object obviously,” he said.

Shalu Dawar, wife of the nephew (elder brother’s son) of MLA Surinder Dawar and Manisha Taparia, daughter-in-law of Mahila Congress district president Leena Taparia, have also been given the tickets.

MLA Dawar, commenting on his daughter-in-law getting the ticket, said, “So what if one MLA recommends a ticket or two from their immediate family. Our families also worked hard for the party, due to which we won the Punjab polls.”

Parvinder Lapran, son of district Congress rural president Gurdev Lapran, is party candidate from Ward 48.

The list also has a considerable number of candidates who are the relatives of rebel leaders but have returned to the Congress after it won the state polls.

Rashi Aggarwal, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader Hemraj Aggarwal who even contested as an Independent candidate against MLA Rakesh Pandey from Ludhiana North in the state Assembly polls, has been given ticket from Ward 81.

Rakesh Prashar, who along with his brother Ashok Prashar Pappi, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party, but had returned, has been given the ticket.

Brothers Resham, who had left the party and rejoined, and Sher Singh Garcha, who was earlier with Bains brothers and had recently joined the Congress, have also been given the tickets.

Anita Kharbanda, wife of Krishan Kharbanda who too had left the Congress during the 2017 Assembly polls and campaigned against MLA Rakesh Pandey, has been given the ticket. Parminder Singh Soma, sitting councillor from Bains group and Gurdeep Singh Neetu, who left BJP, too have got Congress tickets.

Sunita Rani, wife of former councillor Satpal Lahara who was earlier with Bains brothers and then Akali Dal, has got a Congress ticket too.

