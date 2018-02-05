Ludhiana Civic Polls: Give us 12 tickets, Muslims urge Congress

MEMBERS OF the Muslim community Sunday raised a demand of at least 12 tickets from the Congress for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls scheduled for February 24. Addressing a pres conference at Jama Masjid in Ludhiana, Shahi Imam Punjab Maulana Habib-ur-Rahman said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu should ensure that at least 12 tickets from six urban constituencies of Ludhiana (two each from north, central, east, west, south and Atam Nagar) are given to them.

He added that the Muslim community had supported the Congress for long and now they should be given representation by the party to contest the Ludhiana civic polls. He added that their demand for tickets in 12 of 95 wards was “genuine”. “We have written to the CM in this regard,” he added.

