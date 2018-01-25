Ludhiana: City councillors rush to wrap up pending works ahead of MC polls

Former councillor Tanvir Dhaliwal gets garbage cleared in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) Former councillor Tanvir Dhaliwal gets garbage cleared in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

In the run up to the Ludhiana civic body polls, city’s sitting councillors have already started wooing residents with attempt to meet their pending demands. The Municipal Corporation polls are yet to be announced. As of now the work of publishing the final voter list is going on, and is likely to get over by February 3. Polls can be announced any day within a fortnight of publishing of the final voter list.

However, prospective candidates and even the sitting councillors are already in campaign mode as they are extra careful to meet the demands of residents. Banners and posters have come up across the city greeting people about Lohri, Maghi, Republic Day and featuring party leaders seeking tickets from those wards.

In Ward Number 70, sitting SAD Councillor Tanvir Singh Dhaliwal has asked residents to inform him about any vacant plot in the area which they want cleaned free of cost. Out of 12,000 voters in his ward, he has a database of around 4,000 voters to which he said that he informs through social media. “Already I had been engaged in cleanliness drive for the past many years, but in the past one month, I have got at least 45 abandoned plots cleaned after seeking permission from the owners of the plots. This way the area residents can get clean environment and we also make them aware that not to throw filth again. I have arranged a JCB machine on rent which is sent for cleaning while area residents provide food to the workers on job,” he said.

Ward Number 36 SAD Councillor Jagbir Singh Sokhi has so far organised two job fairs in the month of January in his ward and has handed over job letters to 373 workers in the category of skilled workers, marketing and clerical jobs. Companies like Vardhman, Saluja Enterprises, ICICI, Sokhi’s in house companies as he himself is an industrialist participated in the the job fair.

He said, “I organise job fairs annually, it is just a coincident that they happened close to MC polls, otherwise I am arranging jobs for hundreds of people of my ward every year. Moreover, though many candidates have defaced the walls, but I have decided to contest polls without defacing walls with posters and banners.” Sokhi had earlier organised job fairs in February and March of previous years, but this year he advanced these fairs.

Talking about the change residents are observing, Arjunpal Singh Walia, a resident of Dugri said,” I saw carpeting done on few Dugri roads even if they were in good condition. Yes, we are observing that sweepers are coming on a regular basis who were hardly visible earlier.”

Pawan Sood, another Tagore Nagar based resident who has an industrial house in Industrial Area B, said,”In Nirankari Koocha Number 1, one road was in a bad shape for the past one year, but soon after the work of voter lists began, it was repaired in a day. We are thankful that polls are to be organised soon.”

He added,”I had filed a complaint a year back that level of manholes on the Dukhniwaran Gurdwara was lower and was a cause of accidents. It was lying unattended. But few days back, I got message that level of man holes is being corrected and work is near completion.” Councillors as well as the prospective candidates want to complete all pending works done before announcement of polls, said civic body sources.

