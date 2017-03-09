Ludhiana Central Jail: Inmate stripped, thrashed; video uploaded on FB

An inmate lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail was allegedly stripped, thrashed and was forced to abuse his mother by four co-inmates Monday and its video uploaded on a social networking site. As per the FIR filed at division number 7 police station Tuesday, the suspects, Manish Kumar, Deepak Ghai, Rajinder Singh and Amandeep Singh, took the victim, identified as Vicky, from his barrack in Sutlej block to their barrack in Yamuna block. They then asked him to strip, but when Vicky pleaded them not to do so, they allegedly started thrashing him and stripped him of his clothes. One of the accused allegedly made a video of the entire episode and uploaded it on Facebook, which later went viral.

The four accused are members of a petty theft gang which operates from Ludhiana’s Haibowal area. In the shocking video, one of them is seen thrashing Vicky repeatedly in his neck and back. Then they strip him. The suspects hurl abuses in Punjabi asks the victim to sit on his knees and hold his ears. He is then made to face the camera and abuse his parents. The four accused have been booked under Section 52-A (committal of heinous offence) of Prison Act and sections 323 (causing hurt) , 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC. Police suspects role of jail staff

The police are suspecting the role of jail staff in the entire incident. According to police, it is possible that the staff is trying to shield the culprits. The jail staff in its official letter to division number 7 police has claimed that just ‘one phone, company Nokia, number C-05, colour Black’ has been recovered from one of the accused Rajinder Singh.

But the police probing the case have claimed that the video uploaded on Facebook has not been shot from that Nokia phone. “We have received only one Nokia phone from the jail staff. The phone has no such video. Even if it was deleted, we suspect that it was not shot from that phone. Either jail staff has failed to recover the phones hidden by culprits or they are being shielded. We have started the probe,” said Harbhajan Singh, incharge Tajpur road police post. “They were having old inter-gang rivalry and seeing Vicky alone they abused him,” he added.

However, the Assistant Jail Superintendent on whose statement an FIR has been filed claimed that he did not recover any other phone from the spot. “I do not know if the video has been shot from this phone or not. All that I recovered was this phone which has been handed over to police,” said Parwinder Singh. Ludhiana Jail SP DK Sidhu when contacted tried to skirt the whole issue.