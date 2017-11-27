Ludhiana building fire and collapse: No hope of finding missing firemen alive, say officials

Rescue operations are almost over at the site in Ludhiana, manual search will continue: Officials (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Rescue operations are almost over at the site in Ludhiana, manual search will continue: Officials (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Seven days after the building of a polymers factory collapsed after a major fire near Ludhiana’s Suffian Chowk, Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal Sunday said major part of the rescue operation was over, adding that search was on for the remains of three firemen still reported missing. Police also started the procedure to declare them dead and recorded statements of their families.

Aggarwal saidwhile search using machines was over, “manual search for their remains will continue at the site”. He said, “The administration has lost hopes of survival of three firemen.”

Aggarwal added that a procedure will be followed to declare them dead if no remains are found. “We have to collect circumstantial evidence. Police will record statements of fellow firemen to prove that these these three men were part of the team that went to douse fire.”

Aggarwal, along with Police Commissioner RN Dhoke and MC Commissioner Jaskiran Singh reached the spot Sunday and told the families that they failed to find three men. “We have failed to find your children after seven days of search operation. But we will continue the manual search,” said Aggarwal to the families with folded hands.

Families of the missing firemen — Sukhdev Singh (36) and Manpreet Singh (25) — broke down and insisted that the disaster site be dug once again and checked thoroughly. Wife and children of third missing fireman, Manohal Lal (50), did not come at the site Sunday.

As NDRF teams packed up, the families insisted that the site be dug once again to eliminate any doubts. Family of firemen Sukhdev Singh claimed that thebasement had not been searched yet. Soon, MC Commissioner Jaskiran Singh again got the search started.

Kulwinder Singh, paternal uncle of fireman Sukhdev Sing, said that they will not leave the site until the body isfound. “We have to give an answer to his wife who is waiting for him with a month-old daughter in her arms,” said Kulwinder as he broke down.

The families again called for a JCB machine and asked the driver to dig the soil in the middle of the site. The officials said that they will not stop the families and let them have complete satisfaction at their own level as their concern is ‘justified’. Soon, as digging started again, nothing except water pump pipes tumbled out from beneath. Shattered, the families agreed to record their statements with the police to initiate procedure to declare the men dead.

Aggarwal ordered that the debris removed from the site will once again be checked manually for the complete satisfaction of the grieving families. However, a rescue team member said, “We will repeat the procedure but already whatever debris was removed, it was sprinkled with water and double checked manually to look for any human remains or bones. The debris was still smoldering. It would be more than a miracle to find any human body surviving such heat.”

Aggarwal said an assessment has also started for the nearby residences and other buildings damaged in the incident. “We will also be sending their cases to the government for compensation. Details of overall expenditure incurred by administration on rescue operation will also be sent to Divisional Commissioner, Patiala who is heading the probe ordered by CM,” he said.

MC commissioner Jaskiran Singh said that a survey of all such factories running in residential areas in Ludhiana will be done. “Some nearby buildings adjoining collapsed factory are also unsafe. Owners will be told to get them repaired or reconstructed following an inspection,” he said.

