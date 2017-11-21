Ludhiana building collapse: Sidhu promises action against civic officials if building found illegal

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo) Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo)

Terming the tragedy as an ‘irreparable loss of human lives’, Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said action will be taken against the officials of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation “if the building is found to be illegally constructed.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sidhu, whose department also covers fire safety, said “responsibility has to be fixed and it will be”. “There has been an irreparable loss of human lives. Responsibility has to be fixed. It is time to prepare and prevent, not repair and repent. When firemen die, there cannot be a sadder moment because they risk their lives for us. Look at the firemen abroad and the equipment they have. Despite having bare minimum facilities, our firemen sacrifice their lives for us. They are so courageous,” Sidhu said.

Read | Ludhiana factory collapses after major fire, 5 dead, at least 20 missing

“If the building is found to be illegally constructed without its maps passed and other norms not being followed, we will be taking strictest action against MC officials responsible for it. I have already discussed the matter with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and a probe will be ordered to fix the responsibility. There has to be at least 15 feet of space around a building for fire tenders to move if it crosses a certain height. I will be getting all the technicalities checked tomorrow and MC officials found guilty won’t be spared,” he added.

The Local Bodies Minister said that compensation for the victim’s families will also be announced as per the chief minister’s orders. “He will be passing the final orders regarding the probe and action to be taken,” he said.

Sidhu will be visiting the site on Tuesday and also meet the families of the victims. Stating that a Fire Prevention Law for Punjab is in pipeline, he said, “I have promised complete revamp of fire brigade in Punjab and it will be fulfilled.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App