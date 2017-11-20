Ludhiana: Fireman among three dead, several trapped in building collapse after massive fire

NDRF personnel conduct rescue operations after the Amarson Polymers building collapses in Ludhiana on Monday (Express Photo/Divya Goyal) NDRF personnel conduct rescue operations after the Amarson Polymers building collapses in Ludhiana on Monday (Express Photo/Divya Goyal)

At least three people were killed and more than 15 remain trapped in the debris after a three-storeyed factory, which manufactures polybags, caught fire and collapsed in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area on Monday. Two of the deceased have been identified as fireman Puran Singh and taxi service owner Inderpal Singh.

The building of Amarson Polymers, at Suffiana Chowk, collapsed around noon, four hours after the fire broke out. A team of NDRF personnel are conducting rescue operations, while the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) have also been rushed from Jalandhar.

“Three bodies have been pulled out, out of which two have been identified,” PTI quoted Ludhiana’s Police Commissioner R N Dhoke as saying.

Among the 15 people trapped in the debris are eight employees of the fire department and three officials – Rajinder Sharma, Raj Kumar and Sumohan Gill. The Punjab Health Minister has rushed to the spot, reports said.

More details awaited.

