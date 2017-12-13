Ludhiana: Bizman immolates self

An industrialist allegedly immolated himself at his office-and-residence in Industrial Area-A of Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The charred body Jatinder Singh, in his sixties, was found from his room. His wife and younger had gone to Mumbai to attend a function but elder son and his wife were present on the first floor of the building when the incident happened.

The police also recovered a gutted piece of paper which police assumed was suicide note but is non-readable now.

The deceased was the owner of Parbhat International, a small unit producing wires.

Peon of the deceased saw smoke clouds when he reached office Tuesday. He broke open the door and saw the charred body lying on the floor.

