Ludhiana: Attack on Major Singh, Congress protest against police inaction, block highway for 2 hours

The Congress Saturday staged a protest against police inaction in Major Singh attack case and blocked the Ludhiana-Ferozepur National Highway road for almost two hours at Ludhiana’s Mullanpur . The protest was held after Ludhiana rural police failed to make any arrests in the case regarding attack on Congress leader Major Singh from Dakha. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and district rural president Gurdev Singh Lapran led the protest. They said that attack on their leader Major Singh is not an isolated case in Dakha constituency.

“Dakha has become hub of drug smuggling and criminal activities as entire police machinery here is working under influence of SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali. Congress will continue protests till persons responsible for attack on Major Singh are not arrested,” said Lapran. For two hours traffic on Ludhiana-Ferozepur National Highway remained blocked causing harrasment to commuters.