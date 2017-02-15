Ludhiana: A day after, 36 more unexploded fire shells found; PAP team to dispose both

Policemen guard the unexploded fire shells near Alamgir in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Gurmeet Singh Policemen guard the unexploded fire shells near Alamgir in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Gurmeet Singh

A day after a cache of ammunition, including 24 unexploded fire shells and four hand grenades, were recovered from a vacant plot of Alamgir in Ludhiana, a similar recovery was made on Tuesday from village Harnampura, few kilometres from Alamgir site. The police recovered 36 unexploded fire shells from Harnampura, dumped in the fields.

“It seems that same person who dumped them at Alamgir did that in Harnampura too. Probably, this has been done by some scrap dealers who get these rusted unexploded fire shells while importing scrap iron containers from Gulf countries. Due to fear and to escape interrogation, iron scrap dealers generally dump this stuff anywhere,” Surinder Lamba, ADCP-3, told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, even after 24 hours of ammunition recovery from Alamgir, the explosives disposal team of the Army failed to reach the spot. The Indian Express on Monday reported that how a long written procedure is mandatory to call an Army team.

The written permissions from deputy commissioner and police are sent to Army and then team is expected to come. “The Army’s procedure is too long. We had sent all written permissions and papers by Monday, but they did not come. We have got to know they have written for further permission from their headquarters. So, we had to call the bomb disposal team of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquartered at Jalandhar. They have arrived,” said Bhupinder Singh, DCP investigation.

The bomb disposal team from PAP Jalandhar consisting five senior officials reached Ludhiana around 5.30 pm and inspected Alamgir site.

“They have identified the safe place where ammunition will be disposed of. They are in process of seizing the ammunitions from Harnampura too. They will be disposing both sets of recovered ammunition on Wednesday morning,” said ADCP Lamba.