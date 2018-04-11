Ludhiana: 8-year-old dies, two injured as auto-rickshaw turns turtle

A eight-year-old girl died and two others were injured after an auto-rickshaw turned turtle due to negligence of the driver in Ludhiana’s Meharban area Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Suhani (8), a resident of Harkrishan Vihar. She along with her relatives were returning home from Ludhiana railway station when the vehicle turned turtle few meters away from her home.

Suhani, who was sitting in the corner seat, was crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot. Her uncles Arun(40) and Rajesh Kumar(37) also suffered injuries.

Jadu Nath, grandfather of the deceased alleged that the vehicle overturned due to the negligence of the driver who seemed to be in an inebriated state. He fled from the spot after the incident.

The driver, identified as Jaswinder Singh has been arrested, said sub inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO Meharban police station.

He has been booked under the Sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App