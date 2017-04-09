Ludhiana: 61-year-old held for chopping friend’s nose

The Jamalpur police have arrested and booked a 61-year-old man for allegedly chopping the nose of his friend late Friday evening. The suspect, identified as Baldev Singh of Khasi Kalan village, was having liquor with the victim when incident happened. In his compliant to the police, the victim Jang Singh (62) of village Sahibana, said he was returning home from work when he saw Baldev Singh having liquor and joined him following his invitation. After the liquor in their bottle was finished, Baldev forced him to buy another bottle. Jang Singh alleged that since he had no money, he refused following which Baldev Singh started thrashing him. He then picked an axe and chopped his nose.

