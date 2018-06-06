Ludhiana: 60-year-old beaten to death; BSP leader booked

A 60-year old pick-up tempo driver was allegedly thrashed to death at EWS colony on Tajpur road in Ludhiana Monday late after his vehicle hit a three-year old girl playing in the street. The police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in which a local BSP leader is among the accused.

The girl was saved but BSP district secretary Vicky Kumar and his accomplices allegedly kept on thrashing the driver Rampal (60), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi colony. He was rushed to Christian Medical Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he died while undergoing treatment.

The accused also vandalized the vehicle of Rampal. Rampal’s family and acquaintances staged protest and block Tajpur road on Tuesday after which police registered FIR against the BSP leader and his accomplices. The protest continued for at least four hours.

While the family demanded FIR for murder, police said prima facie it wasn’t an “intentional murder”. An FIR was registered under the sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC against BSP leader Vicky Kumar and his accomplices, including his wife and some other unidentified persons, at division number 7 police station.

Initially, Rampal managed to run from spot and came back with his brother and nephew to take back his vehicle. But as he reached there, accused surrounded him and assaulted him with iron rods and kept thrashing him. Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO division number 7 police station said, “Eyewitnesses told that Vicky and his accomplices thrashed Rampal and kept on assaulting him till he was black and blue. He was taken to hospital where he died undergoing treatment.” He said the three-year old girl received minor injuries only and no complaint has been filed by her family as of now.

The SHO said that raids are being conducted but no arrests have been made yet.

