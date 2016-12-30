Ludhiana: 5 held for attack on Mann’s office in Jalalabad

AAP MP Bhagwat Mann (File Photo) AAP MP Bhagwat Mann (File Photo)

The Jalalabad police Thursday arrested five persons in connection with Monday’s attack at the local party office of Bhagwant Mann, the AAP candidate from Jalalabad. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday and the suspects were arrested after examining the CCTV footage. The five have been identified as Manjit Singh alias Manna, Deepak Alias Monu, Rajnish Kumar, Rajinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

Mann had alleged they all were Congress and SAD workers. During his campaign in Jalalabad on Thursday, Mann said Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal was panic-stricken after his (Mann’s candidature) and hence he was resorting to such acts. SAD is yet to declare Sukhbir Badal as its candidate from Jalalabad though he is the sitting MLA from the constituency.