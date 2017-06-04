Ludhiana: 4-year-old girl molested by school gardener

A four-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a gardener of a leading private school here, police said today. In a complaint lodged with the police, the parents of the girl alleged that their daughter was molested and touched inappropriately by the school gardener in a bathroom during a summer camp this week.

The incident came to light when the girl, a primary student, narrated the incident to her parents. Her parents of the girl then complained to the school authorities. The girl was then shown photos of Class-IV employees of the school and the victim identified one Ram Naresh, who is currently absconding, by pointing a finger at his photo, police said.

The parents of the girl, along with other parents, also held a protest outside the school yesterday, police said. “After the school management forwarded the complaint, we registered a case against the gardener,” said Ludhiana police SHO Surinder Singh said.

A case has been registered under section 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said they will also seek statements of other parents who participated in the yesterday’s protest, apprehending that some other children might have also been targeted.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App