Ludhiana: 18-year-old ‘raped’ by co-worker

An 18-year-old labourer was allegedly raped by her co-worker on the pretext of marriage in Daba area here.

The victim approached the police after she gave birth to a stillborn child last week.

In her complaint, she said she use to work with one Deepak Kumar(21), a resident of Guru Gobind Nagar, in the same factory. Kumar befriended her and established physical relationship on the pretext of marriage. She alleged he retracted on his promise of marriage when she became pregnant. The accused has been arrested and booked under Section 376 (rape) of IPC.