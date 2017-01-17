Ludhiana: 1,50,000 litres hooch seized, destroyed

The excise and taxation commissioner of Ludhiana seized 1,50,000 litres of hooch during a raid on the banks of Sutlej river in village Madepur of Jagraon on Monday.

Satwant Singh, assistant excise and taxation officer said that a team of excise inspectors and Jagraon police raided the banks of Sutlej river following a tip-off.

“We found 1.5 lakh litres of hooch hidden in the pits dug in the earth. It was stored in a plastic polythene and probably left there to let it brew using natural heat. Suspects ran away before we reached there,” he said. The hooch was destroyed on the spot in the presence of the officials.