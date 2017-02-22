Ludhiana: 14 hurt in clash at Giaspura colony

A MINOR clash between two teenagers late on Monday evening escalated into a skirmish between two communities at JNNURM flats in Giaspura that have been allotted to slum dwellers. A total of 14 persons, including a pregnant woman, were injured during stone pelting between both sides Tuesday.

Later, both sides also started alleging sacrilege of their holy books. As a precautionary measure, heavy police force was deployed in the area. Security was also stepped up at shrines. The injured were identified as Bimlesh (41), Bobby (31), Rahul (15), Sapna (17), Koyal (18) Sakshi (13), Saloni (16), Sushil (31), Sanjiv (29), Kallo Begum (21), Taufiq Malik (40), Razia (30), Mujakin (24) and Shiraz (30). Kallo Begum is eight months pregnant. She was admitted to Civil Hospital where her condition was serious, said sources.

A scuffle between two teenagers Monday over ‘staring’ at each other led to the clash, the sources added. Later, the families of both teenagers were involved in a verbal argument. Baljeet Singh, SHO Daba police station said, “The two minor boys had a scuffle last night. Both allegedly hurled abuses at each other and passed lewd comments while passing through of each other’s homes. Some elders from both sides tried to intervene and handle the issue. The clash extended to the entire locality Tuesday morning and families got divided into two sides.